New JPFreek Fall issue is live!

The JPFreek Fall 2018 issue is live with SEMA goodness!
What a perfect way to ignore those annoying in-laws or that uncle no one likes at your Thanksgiving celebration… free Jeep reading in JPFreek! 😉
In addition to everything Jeep-related from SEMA, we install:
- Deegan 38 JK bumper and Superwinch 10 EXP
- Madness Autoworks GoPedal Plus for Renegades
- 67 Designs JL Phone Mount
Dan Grec checks in from East Africa, Diane Zalman crawls Rocktoberfest, we outfit our Project BT3-Caboose camping trailer and more!