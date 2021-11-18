The Bübi Bottle – silicone wonderbottle

We had the chance to check out the Bübi bottle, a silicone, collapsible water bottle and to be honest, we weren’t sure what to think about testing a water bottle. Little did we know!

The different water bottle

We have the olive drab 22 oz bottle with their flip-top lid. To start, the packaging is cool because they pack and ship the bottle collapsed and rolled up. Right out of the gate, you see the utility of being able to pack it away until needed.

As it arrived, the compact collapsed size is immediately evident.

The real brilliance is that the Bübi Bottle is silicone, so it’s heat and cold resistant and stretches. We haven’t yet tried it, but they claim the mouth will stretch wide enough to fit most smart phones inside it, in case you ever needed to waterproof your phone (with the bottle dry, of course). To that end, for washing and drying the bottle, you can actually turn it inside-out, too! It’s fire resistant for heating contents over a campfire and you can freeze liquid in the freezer as well. It’s BPA free and meets FDA standards.

The included, attached carabiner fits around the rolled bottle to keep it collapsed for easy storage and, obviously, attaches the bottle to anything you need.

The carabiner (not for climbing!) is super convenient.

Keeping a lid on it

The flip top lid has a silicone straw that gets pinched shut when you close the snap lid and no reasonable amount of squeezing the bottle made the lid leak in our testing. With the collapsible design, you simply squeeze the bottle to force the contents out through the straw when you’re drinking. One of our pet peeves is keeping track of the straws that go down inside most water bottles during cleaning and this design eliminates that altogether. It works really well.

Filled, open and ready to use.

The bottle is 9″ tall when filled and rolled up it forms a cube about 2.75″ per side.

Squeezing the crap out of the bottle and no leaks at all!

