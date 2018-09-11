Warn Releases All-New Elite Series Front Bumpers for Jeep JK Wrangler

Warn looks to have knocked it out of the park with their Elite Series bumpers for the Jeep JL — now they’ve brought them to the JK as well. These are simply some of the best looking bumpers out there to our eye.

The release from Warn:

Warn Industries is excited to announce the release of the all-new redesigned Elite Series front bumpers for the Jeep JK Wrangler. Hot on the heels of the Elite Series bumpers for the JL, the JK Elite front bumpers feature all-new styling, a variety of options for increased off-road performance, and the ability to mount a WARN winch with a capacity of up to 12,000 lbs.

Designed, Engineered, Tested, and Made in the USA

The new WARN® Elite Series front bumpers for the JK Wrangler are designed, tested, and made in Clackamas Oregon—and certified to withstand an industry-leading 12,000 lbs. of pulling force without deformation. The bumpers have integrated off-road jack lifting points and shackle-mounting tabs for additional off-road recovery options. All WARN bumpers undergo rigorous field testing and lab pull testing to ensure rigidity in the most abusive conditions.

For the ultimate in corrosion protection, these bumpers wear a durable flat-black powdercoated finish that undergoes a five-step pre-treatment process featuring zirconium nanotechnology, and are engineered to withstand 408 hours of salt spray testing. This will ensure the finish lasts and lasts.

When buyers are ready to mount a WARN winch, they can be assured the Elite Series is up to the task. Warn has engineered the bumpers to position the winch in a manner so the engine gets maximum airflow. Speaking of winches, the bumpers will accommodate the WARN ZEON, ZEON Platinum, VR, XD9, XD9i, 9.0Rc, and 9.5xp models allowing users to truly “go prepared.”

Available in Multiple Configurations

The Elite Series bumpers for the JK come in one of four versions:

Full-Width without Grille Guard Tube

Full-Width with Grille Guard Tube

Stubby without Grille Guard Tube

Stubby with Grille Guard Tube

The Full-Width Elite Bumpers, as seen above, will clear 37” tires with only a 2” lift and factory wheel offset. The Full-Width version also includes built-in light ports to mount OE or aftermarket fog lights.

The narrower Stubby version provides maximum off-road performance and tire clearance—ideal for hardcore off-roaders. It has similar features as the Full-Width version, but with increased approach angles. This bumper also allows for mounting aftermarket lights above the bumper.

Additionally, Warn is offering a durable skid plate (sold separately) for the JK that compliments all of the new Elite Series bumpers.