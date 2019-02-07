Amazing Jeep Book – 31 Days in the Darien

In our upcoming Winter issue, we review on the incredible new book “31 Days in the Darien” by Kevin Arnold. The book comprises the daily journal of Kevin’s father Mike Arnold as he participated in the Expedicion de las Americas starting in November 1978.

The Expedicion was an effort to drive Jeeps from the tip of South America to the Arctic Ocean in Alaska via the Pan-American highway including the break formed by the Darien Gap – a swath of 200 miles of tropical forest with no roads.

The journal captures the daily struggles from food to bathing and mechanical failure to trail fixes in detail that paints a stark picture of exactly how difficult this trek was. No cell phones, no GPS, just men and machines making it happen.

Spoiler alert: you want to read this book.

31 Days in the Darien is available now on Amazon in print and ebook: https://www.amazon.com/31-Days-Darien-Kevin-Arnold/dp/1725990970/

Look for our Winter issue to hit in February and check out the current issue here: https://currentissue.jpfreek.com