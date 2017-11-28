DIY Overland Ruibcon on a Budget

Do you want an overland Wrangler capable of global expeditions, but can’t stomach the $120k price tag of the EarthRoamer XV-JP? Me too!

Editor’s note: our piece on the Earthroamer XV-JP for sale garnered a lot of attention. We wanted to bring a different perspective on building an overland-ready Jeep with Dan’s rig. JPFreek will be riding along with Dan in Southern Africa to get a taste of his epic trip and how he lives out of a JKU.

Building for Overland

That is exactly why I DIY built my Rubicon into a fully-outfitted overland expedition vehicle for a fraction of that price.

With the money I saved, I am putting gas in the tank, driving around Africa as I type this. When all said and done, I will spent significantly less than $120k to build and build my Jeep AND drive it around Africa for 2 years.

With a pop-up roof for ample sleeping space, interior storage cabinets, drinking water tank/filtration/treatment, Tuffy security consoles, Dometic refrigerator, dual batteries, solar panels and an ARB awning, my build lacks nothing in the overland department.

Offroad Ability

For 4×4 capability, I added an AEV suspension, BFG AT KO2 tires, front and rear bumpers, a Warn winch, skid plates, an AEV tire carrier with Hi-Lift jack, Maxtrax and additional gasoline, a snorkel, an ARB air compressor and Rigid Industries LED lighting.

My build has proven itself during the last 12 months, covering over 18,000 miles on some of the toughest roads in the world through West Africa admirably. I am extremely happy with the living modifications, and its offroad capabilities.

Don’t for one second think you have to spend $120k to have global adventures – take the DIY route for a fraction of the price, and a lot more adventure!

-Dan Grec

http://theroadchoseme.com