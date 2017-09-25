Rare Earthroamer XV-JP with Upgrades – For Sale!

Own the Mother of all Expedition Jeeps!

Dear Santa…

If you’ve never heard of Earthroamer, you’ve missed out. They build some of the most insane expedition rigs on the planet based on a number of platforms.

Of specific interest to us, they built a very small number of what we consider the best-equipped expedition-style Jeeps ever, the XV-JP, based on JKU Rubicons.

The price reflected the nature of the build and the exclusivity, but they have recently bought back one of the XV-JPs, upgraded it with better gear and are offering it for sale. Not only did Earthroamer upgrade it, the original owner had AEV do their magic including a 5.7L Hemi, suspension, wheels and tires, and more! For just $120,000, serial number JP-08, with only 21,966 miles can be yours.

Here’s the copy from the Earthroamer listing:

One of only 11 built, this is a very rare opportunity to own an EarthRoamer XV-JP. Built on a Jeep Rubicon platform, this vehicle defines offroad capability. With completely rebuilt suspension, new more capable wheels and tires, a raised air intake, and new bumpers, front winch, and lighting kit this EarthRoamer JP is ready to take on anything. Coupled with the incredible offroad capability of this vehicle, is a suite of interior features that offer everything you need to stay afield for as long as you want. The key feature is a automatically deploying tent top that nearly doubles the livable space and provides a 6 ft. 5 in. sleeping platform. Once deployed, you can take advantage of all of the remaining interior features including a refrigerator, toilet, sink, vent fan, gas powered air heater, an innovative storage system, and more.

Everything mentioned above is standard for all XV-JPs, however, this JP has even more upgrades on it. This XV-JP has received a number of AEV upgrades including a 5.7L V8 Hemi swap, upgraded suspension, upgraded wheels and tires, a new spare tire carrier with 10 gallon auxiliary fuel tank, and more. This is truly a one of a kind vehicle.

This is truly a rare find. One of only 11 ever built, and featuring some very unique and substantial upgrades ,this XV-JP won’t stick around for very long. Call for more information or to reserve this amazing truck before it’s gone.

Click here to check out the full list of options and features for this vehicle!

For more info, call 303-833-7330 ext. 306 or email annie@earthroamer.com

