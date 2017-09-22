Summer 2017 JPFreek Magazine Issue Live

Go straight to the new JPFreek issue by clicking here!
Malaria hit Dan Grec, Irma hit JPFreek!
Our new issue is slightly delayed after Irma put a hurting on Florida and our creative director, Jacob but the new issue is live and ready for your Jeep reading pleasure.
Find out about Dan’s travels through west Africa including his first bout of malaria:
- A new all-metal JKU front end kit from Bawarrion
- Going waterless to cool an LS-powered CJ-8
- Wheeling at the 49th annual Sierra Trek
- Team Tech Offroad’s new JK switch housing
- DIY spare tire brake lights
- Finishing off the Project Pa2niA CJ-2A build
and more!
