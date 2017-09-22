JPFreek Adventure Magazine

Summer 2017 JPFreek Magazine Issue Live

Malaria hit Dan Grec, Irma hit JPFreek!

Our new issue is slightly delayed after Irma put a hurting on Florida and our creative director, Jacob but the new issue is live and ready for your Jeep reading pleasure.

Find out about Dan’s travels through west Africa including his first bout of malaria:

JPFreek at Sierra Trek 49

 

