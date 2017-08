New Weather Resistant JK Head Units from Alpine

Part of the fun of owning a Wrangler is to use it for exploring, but Mother Nature can put a damper on those plans when driving with the Wrangler’s top off. The X209-WRA and i209-WRA can keep up with the adventures even when they’re exposed to dirt, dust and light rain. The 9-inch touchscreen and bezel are rated at IP53 for protection against dust with limited ingress and fresh water spray up to 60° vertical, so the journey can go on uninterrupted.