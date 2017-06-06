New Dashpaq Now Available

The new Dashpaq from Superchips, an all-new tuner designed to deliver added horsepower and torque along with a new in-cabin screen.

From Superchips:

Dashpaq is now available for customers looking to bundle industry-best performance tuning with a sharp dash-mounted display. Dashpaq works on hundreds of vehicles and offers an assortment of customizable options. Its rich set of features are designed to leverage Superchips’ innovative performance technology to deliver unmatched performance and value.

Putting Dashpaq’s impressive spec sheet aside, the headline feature is, of course, the new in-cabin monitor. With numerous parameters to configure and monitor, Dashpaq takes the guess work out of knowing how your Jeep is performing in real-time.

A button interface is used to navigate between power levels, customize for options like aftermarket tires and/or gears, and set user-adjustable alerts for designated engine parameters including transmission temperature, EGTs, boost, and more. The in-cab display provides a new, premium option for drivers looking for more capability than ever before. Be sure to check out the various pods and accessories also available to use in conjunction with Dashpaq!

Dashpaq Features:

In-cab monitor and performance tuner

Covers gas and diesel trucks and SUVs

Add up to 54 HP on gas trucks and 150HP on diesel trucks

Use button interface to switch between layouts, select performance settings, and more

Load your own personal background images and save as wallpaper

Manage real-time MPGs on the dash to improve efficiency

Schedule and track routine maintenance

Connect multiple accessories for added functionality via EAS

Add a custom pod or gauge mount to round out a clean, finished look on the dash

Read and clear trouble codes

Conduct performance tests to measure 0-60 MPH, 1/4 mile, horsepower and more

Installs in minutes

Log your data and export for review in a CSV file