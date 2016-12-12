New Issue – Fall 2016 is live!

Our new issue is one of our largest ever, with Jeep trips that define the word “epic!”
The ladies of Team JPFreek conquer 1200 miles off-road in the first ever Rebelle Rally, crossing the USA off-road on the Trans-America Trail in a JKU and an update from Dan Grec in Africa — this issue is huge! To top that off, we have a brand-new Grand Cherokee build, an update on the Pa2niA CJ-2A, a drug dealer’s rehabilitated TJ, an insane DIY airbrushed XJ and tons of gear reviews:
Read it now! http://currentissue.jpfreek.com