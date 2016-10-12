Transamerican Auto Parts to be Acquired by Polaris

In huge news for the Jeep world today, Transamerican Auto Parts announced it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Polaris for a reported $665 million.

This is big because Transamerican includes the following well-known Jeep brands:

4WD Hardware

4 Wheel Parts

G2 Axle & Gear

Pro Comp

Rubicon Express

Smittybilt

Poison Spyder

Transamerican will continue operating as it has under the same CEO and management team, but we would wager a lot of Jeep parts that you can expect to start seeing RZRs and UTV parts showing up in your emails from 4WD Hardware, in their catalogs, and in 4 Wheel Parts stores, for example.

Possibly great for those who are into UTVs or want to be, but if you’re not…?

Here’s the official release:

Compton, California (October 12, 2016) -Transamerican Auto Parts, the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and installer of aftermarket parts and accessories for trucks, Jeeps®, SUVs and four-wheel drive vehicles, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Polaris Industries, Inc. (“Polaris”), a public company on the NYSE (PII) based in Medina, Minnesota. Polaris is a global off-road leader with popular vehicles such as RZR®, RANGER ®, SPORTSMAN®, and Polaris GENERAL™.

“Polaris is a terrific fit for TAP,” said Transamerican President and CEO Greg Adler. “Scott Wine, CEO of Polaris and his team share our enthusiast-based culture of ‘We Own it. We Sell it. We Live it.’ and our collective customers share a passion for the off-road.” TAP will continue to operate as it does today under the leadership of Adler and the current management team. “TAP is committed to expanding our footprint of retail, distribution and industry leading brands,” stated Adler. “Our focus will remain in the growing truck and Jeep category while adding the adjacent power sports accessory segment and other potential synergies with Polaris. The strength of Polaris will fuel TAP’s growth plans and ensure a long and successful future for all TAP employees, partners and customers.”

Jefferies acted as lead financial advisor to Transamerican. Houlihan Lokey also served as financial advisor to TAP and Sullivan & Cromwell acted as TAP’s legal advisor. BofA Merrill Lynch acted as exclusive financial advisor to Polaris, and Faegre Baker Daniels LLP acted as Polaris’ legal advisor.

About Transamerican Auto Parts:

Transamerican Auto Parts is the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs and four wheel drive vehicles. Transamerican operations are comprised of 75 4 Wheel Parts retail locations in North America, Transamerican Wholesale sales and distribution, Dealer Services International and the Transamerican Manufacturing Group which includes Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, G2 Axle & Gear, Pro Comp, LRG Wheels and Poison Spyder. We Sell It. We Own It. We Live It. For more information about Transamerican Auto Parts, Dealer Services International and Transamerican Manufacturing Group, please visit: transamericanautoparts.com.

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader with annual 2015 sales $4.7 billion. Polaris fuels the passion of riders, workers and outdoors enthusiast with our Ranger®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off road vehicles; our SPORTSMAN® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Victory® and Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, SWITCHBACK® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories sold under multiple recognizable brands, and has a growing presence in adjacent markets globally with products including military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. ™ www.polaris.com.